Dr. Elizabeth Marsh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Elizabeth Marsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Marsh works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL with other offices in Wilmette, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    NorthShore Medical Group
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 933-1773
    NorthShore Medical Group
    1515 Sheridan Rd Ste 31A, Wilmette, IL 60091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 933-1773

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 16, 2019
    I was going through the worst time in my life as I just found out I miscarried I was sad hopless confused depressed until I met Dr Marsh she was the only one in Northshore that understood my pain and did not treat me like a number like the others did she assured me there was light at the end of the tunnel gave me great advice and hope my husband was also happy with her service and how she comforted both of us and further referrals she gave us as options.We followed her advice and guess what we just found out we are pregnant so we will be making an appointment to see her to share the good news she is an amazing compassionate and knowledgeble doctor I had planned never to do business with the northshore group after the way they treated me were very cold no baby could tell the ultrasound tech wanted us out after the bad news we asked for explanation as we were confused a doctor talked to me over the phone which caused more confusion I met Dr Marsh she changed my opinion she is human
    Bukola — Jul 16, 2019
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1487951190
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Dr. Elizabeth Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

