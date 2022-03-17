Dr. Elizabeth Mahanor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahanor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Mahanor, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Mahanor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Med Center
Dr. Mahanor works at
Locations
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
The Vascular Care Group - Mashpee800 Falmouth Rd Ste 102A, Mashpee, MA 02649 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Milford Location101 Cedar St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 634-3100
The Vascular Care Group - Hyannis100 Camp St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-1984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate and very professional
About Dr. Elizabeth Mahanor, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1013994755
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Boston Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahanor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahanor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahanor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahanor has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahanor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahanor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahanor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahanor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahanor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.