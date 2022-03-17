Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Mahanor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Med Center



Dr. Mahanor works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Mashpee, MA, Milford, MA and Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.