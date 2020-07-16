Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Magnabosco works at Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.