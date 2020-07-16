See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX
Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Magnabosco works at Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Goldsbury Center for Children and Families
    333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 704-4708

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Scoliosis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Scoliosis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Scoliosis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Clubfoot
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Kyphosis
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Hip Disorders
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spina Bifida
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
    4.8
    Jul 16, 2020
    Very professional, kind, caring, hard working, knowledgeable, and great at what she does.
    — Jul 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225006893
    • Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    • UCLA
    Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnabosco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magnabosco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magnabosco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magnabosco works at Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Magnabosco’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnabosco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnabosco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnabosco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnabosco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

