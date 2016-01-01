Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- Female
- 1073684593
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Palmetto Health Richland
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Mack accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mack using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mack speaks American Sign Language.
