Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Lyons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Lyons, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Locations
Heritage Medical Associates4230 Harding Pike Ste 805, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 277-0715
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best doctor I’ve ever been too. Really knows her field. I would never go to another RA doctor. I drive from Lebanon Tn to see her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Lyons, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730474321
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
