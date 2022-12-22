Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Lyons, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Lyons works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.