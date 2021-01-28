Dr. Elizabeth Lucal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lucal, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Lucal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Health Quest Medical Practice PC21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 896-9864
Health Quest Medical Practice - Obgyn - Fishkill200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 230, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9864
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lucal is beyond amazing!!! She takes so much time with you , she is extremely knowledgeable , super compassionate , explains everything and makes you feel like you are her only patient that day. I highly recommend this spectacular physician!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
