Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds.



Dr. Love works at Bethel Vision Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.