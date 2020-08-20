Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Louka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Louka works at Crozer-Keystone Family Care and Women's Health in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.