Dr. Elizabeth Lokich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lokich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lokich, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Lokich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Lokich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7520MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 367 New Boston Rd, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 235-3500
-
3
Saint Anne's Hospital795 Middle St, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 674-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lokich?
Dr. Lokich saved my life, and she has been there every step of the way to my recovery. I appreciate her and like the way she has treated me.
About Dr. Elizabeth Lokich, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1770758419
Education & Certifications
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lokich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lokich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lokich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lokich works at
Dr. Lokich has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lokich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lokich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lokich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lokich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lokich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.