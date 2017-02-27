Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Locke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Locke works at Latham Medical Group, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.