Dr. Elizabeth Locascio, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Locascio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.
Corona341 Magnolia Ave Ste 201, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 735-6969Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Temecula Valley Ob. Gyn. Medical Associates Inc.25460 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-4748
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
Dr. Locascio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locascio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Locascio has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locascio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Locascio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locascio.
