Dr. Elizabeth Locascio, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Locascio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.

Dr. Locascio works at Aspen Medical Group in Corona, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Corona
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 201, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-6969
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Temecula Valley Ob. Gyn. Medical Associates Inc.
    25460 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-4748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Locascio, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427303809
    Education & Certifications

    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Locascio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Locascio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Locascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Locascio has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locascio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Locascio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locascio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locascio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locascio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.