Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Lo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Lo works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.