Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Liveright, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Liveright works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phenylketonuria Screening
First Trimester Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
First Trimester Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 196 ratings
Patient Ratings (196)
5 Star
(167)
4 Star
(18)
3 Star
(7)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 30, 2019
Dr. Liveright is so easy to talk to, ask questions to, get refills from, schedule appointments with, etc. She has gone out of her way to set me up with referrals that fit my needs and each appointment and question is met with no judgment. I truly feel like my appointments are with a sister who is knowledgeable in the OBGYN world. She makes the appointment quick, easy, and informative. Scheduling with her office staff and using mychart.jeff for results, appointments, refills, questions keeps everything organized in one place. Highly recommend.
B. P. — Dec 30, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Liveright, MD
About Dr. Elizabeth Liveright, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1588955025
Education & Certifications

  • Boston Medical Center
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Liveright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liveright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Liveright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Liveright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Liveright works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Liveright’s profile.

196 patients have reviewed Dr. Liveright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liveright.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liveright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liveright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

