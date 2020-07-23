Dr. Liotta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Liotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Liotta, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Liotta works at
Locations
Elizabeth A. Liotta M.d. LLC77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 668-2966
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two five star experiences with Dr. Liotto in the last two months. I found the office staff very professional and well organized.
About Dr. Elizabeth Liotta, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962583955
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liotta works at
Dr. Liotta has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Liotta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.