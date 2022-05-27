Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Liang works at
Chinatown Kidney Care Pllc3916 Prince St Ste 355, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-6882
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Upon my first visit to Dr. Liang’s office, I knew I was in good hands. I immediately noticed the cleanliness of the facility and the efficiency and competence of the staff. Dr. Liang was highly professional and accurate in her diagnosis and prescribed treatment. She took the time to explain the cause of my problem and how it would be treated. I left her office with a sense of trust and will being, knowing I will be properly cared for.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1740406206
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Glomerulonephritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
