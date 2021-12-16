Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Lee works at Arcadia Surgical Associates in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.