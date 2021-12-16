Dr. Elizabeth Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Arcadia Surgical Associates612 W Duarte Rd Ste 602, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-4645
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel so lucky to have had Dr. Lee as the surgeon who did my lumpectomy this last week. Dr. Lee was so compassionate and took time to explain my treatment options after my diagnosis. She had an upbeat attitude that immediately put me at ease and helped me understand what was found with my biopsy and that it could be treated successfully. And when it was time to have my surgery, she took such great care of me. When I left the hospital, I just felt mild soreness and didn't have to take one single pain pill, not even a Motrin! Within a week, I didn't even feel like anything had happened! I recommend Dr. Lee very highly! Also forgot to mention, her staff is awesome too! Very friendly, professional and caring team.
About Dr. Elizabeth Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
