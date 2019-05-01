Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Leary, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM), and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Leary works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.