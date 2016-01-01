Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Lockman and Lubell Pediatric Associates, LLC240 New York Dr Ste 4, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114252103
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawhorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawhorn.
