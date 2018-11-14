Dr. Elizabeth Langford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Langford, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Langford, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Vivida Dermatology-sunset6460 Medical Center St Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 403-1326
I met Dr Langford for the first time today. I found her to be very thorough and professional. She took her time to evaluate my skin end explain her findings. She biopsied a lesion and provided a clear treatment plan. I would highly recommend her and her staff
About Dr. Elizabeth Langford, DO
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093726028
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Langford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langford has seen patients for Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langford.
