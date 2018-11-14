See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dermatology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Langford, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Langford works at Surgical Dermatology & Laser Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vivida Dermatology-sunset
    6460 Medical Center St Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 403-1326

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 14, 2018
    I met Dr Langford for the first time today. I found her to be very thorough and professional. She took her time to evaluate my skin end explain her findings. She biopsied a lesion and provided a clear treatment plan. I would highly recommend her and her staff
    Nora in Las Vegas, NV — Nov 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Langford, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093726028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Langford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langford works at Surgical Dermatology & Laser Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Langford’s profile.

    Dr. Langford has seen patients for Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

