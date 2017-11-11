Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landsverk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Landsverk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elderconsult Geriatric Medicine1633 Bayshore Hwy, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 357-8834
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landsverk?
She is presently treating my wife who is in the advance stages of Alzheimer's. I hired her approximately two years ago out of frustration trying to deal our HMO. What a breath of fresh air. Seeing my wife directly at our home saved me from having to take her to a doctor's office where she was frightened and difficult to control. Most important of all, she demonstrated a special understanding on what type of medications to use which often required thinking "outside of the box."
About Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1144264581
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Med
- Cambridge Hospital Harvard
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landsverk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landsverk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landsverk works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Landsverk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landsverk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landsverk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landsverk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.