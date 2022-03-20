Dr. Elizabeth Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lambert, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Lambert, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Women's Physicians - Irmo7045 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 936-7590
Carolina Women's Physicians - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr Ste 240, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lambert has shown me real compassion, helped me face fear of breast cancer, answered my questions clearly and took her time with me. Calling her office to schedule the yearly check up this week. Definitely recommend her to be your OB!
About Dr. Elizabeth Lambert, MD
- Obstetrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1295868685
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
