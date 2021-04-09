Dr. Elizabeth Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Lai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
-
1
Sierra Pediatric Cardiology9640 Center Ave Ste 100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 477-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
I love Dr. Elizabeth Lai. She is an amazing doctor. Our son had a heart murmur during his physical. My wife and I were extremely scared and worried. Dr. Lai was so kind, did a thorough evaluation, and re-assured us that everything was fine. Our son is now 8 months. His heart is working great, and he is crawling around like a champ. She is so great with that echo machine or whatever that device is called. Her staff is the sweetest and are so extremely helpful. If your child has a heart condition, this is DEFINITELY the doctor to go to. She actually CARES!
About Dr. Elizabeth Lai, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1427210079
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.