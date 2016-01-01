Dr. Elizabeth Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Krishnan, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Krishnan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
S.g.krishnanm.d. & Associates1331 E 6TH ST, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-8567
- Cigna
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710099130
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
