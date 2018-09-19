Dr. Konadu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Konadu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Konadu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Robinwood Heart Center11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 223, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 203-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Padder Health Services10792 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 560-4747
Columbia8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 301, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 884-3600
- Meritus Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I went in for a Nuclear Stress Test. First time having one, I was very nervous and concerned. However, the staff at the reception were happy to see me, and greeted me with a smile. When I was getting prepared for the test, a gentleman by the name of Marshall, was outstanding. He explained what was going to be happening, and in detail. He was fantastic. Dr. Konodu was a professional by informing me of the results, and what it meant. Very precise. Great job by all.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Konadu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konadu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konadu has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konadu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Konadu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konadu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konadu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konadu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.