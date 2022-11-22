Dr. Elizabeth Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Kline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Kline, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Kline works at
Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery125 Doughty St Ste 280, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 720-8317Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care4630 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 763-3360
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery1112 N Main St Ste C, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 958-2590Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Cardiac Surgery316 Calhoun St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 720-8490
Charleston Office2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 310, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 720-8317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thoracic Surgery300 Callen Blvd Ste 220, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 720-8317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience with Dr. Kline. Dr. Kline is a wonderful surgeon, and the staff was always helpful and kind. They ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am so glad I was referred to her office. She took one look at my CT scan and knew it was cancer, even though other tests did not diagnose the same. I am so glad I put my faith in Dr. Kline. I would highly recommend Dr. Kline to anyone who was looking for a thoracic surgeon.
About Dr. Elizabeth Kline, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Carolina Hospital
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- BELLARMINE COLLEGE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
