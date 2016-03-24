Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Klawitter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Klawitter works at Mid Plains Podiatry in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.