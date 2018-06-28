See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Cedars-Sinai Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cedars-sinai Pediatric Plastic Surgery
    250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 506, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-6090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 28, 2018
    I have had the best experience with Dr Betty Kim. She is wonderful. Explains everything well. Her work is excellent. And her office staff is wonderful too. I’m very happy and recommend her highly. She is the BEST.
    Cecilia Perez in El Monte , CA — Jun 28, 2018
    About Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1346306214
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Cedars-Sinai Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim speaks German, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

