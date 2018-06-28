Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars-sinai Pediatric Plastic Surgery250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 506, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the best experience with Dr Betty Kim. She is wonderful. Explains everything well. Her work is excellent. And her office staff is wonderful too. I’m very happy and recommend her highly. She is the BEST.
About Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, German, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim speaks German, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
