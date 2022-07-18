See All Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Killion works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monarch Plastic Surgery
    4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 380-1012
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2022
    She is remarkable. I am a grateful10 year breast cancer survivor. I felt guilty but after 10 years my breast felt more uncomfortable and distorted. I was so blessed not to have cancer I didn’t say anything. Then finally I called my former reconstruction doctor and they recommended Dr Killion as he didn’t do those procedures anymore at his practice. She was my angel and saved me. Dr Killion knew right away she could make a difference and make me look better and feel better after 10 years. She was optimistic when I wasn’t. I am a new person because of her. Her enthusiasm and realistic approach to my situation was freeing. I felt so comfortable and confident in her knowledge and her “we can make you better” approach that I knew it was going to be alright. I have never felt better and feel so blessed that she was my doctor. I am grateful for her expertise and care. Also, my insurance that covered this. I am forever grateful that cancer may have taken apart of me but that did not define who I was (and I survived where many have not). A great doctor made me whole again. That’s the truth.
    Debbie — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043570823
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Killion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Killion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Killion works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Killion’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Killion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

