Dr. Elizabeth Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Kessler, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM).
Dr. Kessler works at
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
She is very compassionate and friendly toward both, my daughter and myself.
About Dr. Elizabeth Kessler, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Affiliated Hospitals (GME)
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Affiliated Hospitals (GME)
- Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM)
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
