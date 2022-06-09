Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Kent, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Specialists LLC14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-9445
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fleming Island4689 US Highway 17 Ste 2-5, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 269-6526
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Middleburg1658 St Vincents Way Ste 340, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 269-6526
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center South
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kent is more than an educated/experienced Doctor. She takes her patients' needs into consideration and leaves them at the top of the treatment plan she develops. I was blessed to have her as the Doctor that diagnosed my CML and recommend a treatment plan that was easy to understand and follow. 20 years later, my wife and I was able to visit her during her busy schedule. We feel, we were blessed, even for a few minutes of her time. 20 years, she remembered us and made us feel as if we were important. Our meeting was at the end of a week in Florida, and we felt that the few minutes with Dr. Kent was the highlight of our trip. She became a hero to us and we relish our time and memories with her. Even today, as I move forward with treatment - we are always quoting her and her suggestions for treatment. Thank you Dr. Kent and may you continue being who you are. Dean & Cindy S.
About Dr. Elizabeth Kent, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.