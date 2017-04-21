Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Kamin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va.



Dr. Kamin works at Chesapeake Psychological Assocs in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.