Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Kaback, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health And Science University|Scripps Clins Green Hospital



Dr. Kaback works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.