Dr. Elizabeth Jones, MD

Dermatology
5 (574)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Warts and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology
    33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Jefferson Dermatology Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Warts
Ringworm
Hidradenitis
Warts
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hidradenitis
Warts
Ringworm
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
Boil
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Puncture Aspiration
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 574 ratings
Patient Ratings (574)
5 Star
(509)
4 Star
(51)
3 Star
(7)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(4)
Apr 03, 2018
So impressed with this Doctor and all her knowledge! I've been dealing with skin issues for years and this is the very first time that I feel that they are being really addressed. I'm also extremely impressed with Dr. Jones bedside manner too. Very professional, sweet and intelligent.
Lilly in Philadelphia — Apr 03, 2018
About Dr. Elizabeth Jones, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851736631
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jones works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

Dr. Jones has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Warts and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

574 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

