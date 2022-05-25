Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic2 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr Johnson helped me make it to 5 years after breast cancer. She is knowledgeable, compassionate and she listen to your concerns. I am sorry that we are loosing her because the Mayo Cancer Center at St Vi cent’s Riverside is being shut down!!!
About Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1407845134
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.