Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth John, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth John, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at San Antonio30115 State Road 52 Ste 101, San Antonio, FL 33576 Directions (813) 467-4244
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Zephyrhills6340 Fort King Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-6116
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. John?
She's a fantastic doctor. I also love her staff.
About Dr. Elizabeth John, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Ross University, Roseau
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.