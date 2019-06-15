Dr. Elizabeth Jernberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jernberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Jernberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Jernberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jernberg's ongoing care of my R.A. has helped me to be pain-free and active. Her expertise is obvious and she is caring and thorough. She takes the time I need at all appointments and answers all of my questions. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Elizabeth Jernberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1508977562
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
