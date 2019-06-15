See All Rheumatologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Elizabeth Jernberg, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Jernberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Jernberg works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Temporal Arteritis
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Temporal Arteritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Elizabeth Jernberg, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508977562
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Kansas Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • University of Kansas Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Rheumatology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Jernberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jernberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jernberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jernberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jernberg has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jernberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jernberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jernberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jernberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jernberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

