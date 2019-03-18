Dr. Elizabeth Jeffords, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffords is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Jeffords, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Jeffords, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Jeffords works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lifestance115 Atrium Way Ste 221, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 699-8887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Elizabeth H. Jeffords, MD, PA3612 Landmark Dr Ste A, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 223-7886
-
3
Olanta Family Care211 S Jones Rd, Olanta, SC 29114 Directions (843) 396-9730
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeffords?
Helpful. She has an awesome pokerface and it takes a minute to warm up to her, but after that she is very helpful. Give her a chance
About Dr. Elizabeth Jeffords, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891883005
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffords has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffords accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffords works at
Dr. Jeffords has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffords on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffords. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffords.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.