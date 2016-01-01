Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Irby, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Irby works at Baptist Health Family Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.