Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Imua Orthopedics Sports & Health1010 S King St Ste 401, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 521-8170
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
fantastic Doctor great results from a very severe rotator cuff injury
About Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225061674
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Ignacio has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ignacio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ignacio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ignacio.
