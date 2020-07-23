Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Ignacio works at IMUA Orthopedics Sports Health in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.