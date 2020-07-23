See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Ignacio works at IMUA Orthopedics Sports Health in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Imua Orthopedics Sports & Health
    1010 S King St Ste 401, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-8170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hilo Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 23, 2020
    fantastic Doctor great results from a very severe rotator cuff injury
    — Jul 23, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225061674
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ignacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ignacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ignacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ignacio works at IMUA Orthopedics Sports Health in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Ignacio’s profile.

    Dr. Ignacio has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ignacio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ignacio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ignacio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ignacio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ignacio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

