Dr. Elizabeth Huff, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Huff, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.
Diabetes Management Clinic395 W Cougar Blvd Ste 401, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-7546
Diabetes Management Clinic1134 S 500 W # 103, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (801) 357-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very thorough and knew her “stuff” yet she was also extremely kind. So happy to have found a caring, intelligent provider.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- University of Utah
