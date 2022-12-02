See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Hooper, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Hooper, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Hooper works at DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery
    1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 454, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 620-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Lipomas

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Hooper, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255587598
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Hooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hooper works at DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hooper’s profile.

    Dr. Hooper has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

