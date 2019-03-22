Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Providence Physicians Clinic of Spokane820 S McClellan St Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 353-3950
Laboratory Corporation of America546 N Jefferson Ln Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 625-3700
Paml At Group Health Riverfront322 W North River Dr, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 324-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho has been my primary care Physician for many years and is beyond responsive. She is also diligent about keeping other physicians on task with referrals and outsourced services. I am so happy that she is in Spokane.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013973635
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
