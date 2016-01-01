See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Elizabeth Higgins, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Higgins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Higgins works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Higgins, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1396738514
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Elizabeth Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Higgins works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Higgins’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

