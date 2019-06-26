Dr. Elizabeth Hewitt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hewitt, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Hewitt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Physicians Of Ohio3387 FARM BANK WAY, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 782-3668
Foot and Ankle Physicians of Ohio1325 Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 782-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Hewitt. Very personal and knowledgeable. I trusted her completely.
About Dr. Elizabeth Hewitt, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679712152
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
