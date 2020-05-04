Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez-Cardona works at
Locations
Eterna Cosmetic Surgery1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 568-8186
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez-Cardona?
Dr Hernandez performed liposuction on four areas of my body. The upper and lower abs, my flanks (love handles & lower back) & my upper arms. It’s been around 6 weeks since I had my abs done and I LOVE my results! I NEVER had a flat stomach in my entire life and Dr. Hernandez was able to give me one. I always had an indention on my belly from wearing pants too tight growing up and Dr. Hernandez was able to make that blend in with my now flat stomach. She also worked her magic on my c section scar and made it smoother. I am amazed with my results! It’s only been less than two weeks since I got my upper arms and flanks done so I’m still healing, but I can see a difference already. My butt now looks bigger from getting my flanks & it also gives me more of a curve on my sides. And my arms definitely look smaller and that makes my posture look better. I can not wait until the swelling goes down so I can see my final results! Go see Dr. Hernandez and let her give you your dream body!
About Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez-Cardona, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez-Cardona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez-Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hernandez-Cardona speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez-Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Cardona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez-Cardona, there are benefits to both methods.