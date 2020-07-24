Dr. Elizabeth Hedden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hedden, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Hedden, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
South Houston11550 Fuqua St Ste 560, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 922-7333
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Hedden has been my psychiatrist for the last four years. She is a genius. I strongly disagree with the negative reviews on here. She is assertive and direct, which many people find "rude" and unprofessional in today's culture. Also, I don't understand why people see someone if they think they already have the answers. She's the professional. I have never been mistreated or prescribed anything incorrectly. Also, the staff are great; they are simply "no nonsense" and have a schedule to keep. Again, being organized and direct somehow makes them "rude," to some people.
About Dr. Elizabeth Hedden, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1831275726
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Hedden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hedden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
