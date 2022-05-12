Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Hay, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Hay works at Beacon Medical Group Behavioral Health in South Bend, IN with other offices in La Porte, IN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.