Dr. Elizabeth Hay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Hay, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Beacon Medical Group Behavioral Health South Bend707 N Michigan St Ste 400, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8470
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8470
Link Psychological & Consulting Service P.c.900 I St, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (574) 647-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hay sees my daughter regularly. Not only are her visits flexible with the virtual option, but she always takes the time to ask my daughter about the things in her life and important to her. Love that she focuses on the patient doctor relationship during the visit. I am confident she is making the best decisions medically for my child.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Hay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hay has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hay.
