Dr. Elizabeth Hartmann, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Hartmann, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from General Surgery, University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine, Memphis, Tn, and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Hartmann works at Champaign Dental Group in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Champaign Dental Group
    4312 Holiday Inn Express Way NW Ste 105, Cleveland, TN 37312
(423) 602-2750
    Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
    2358 Lifestyle Way, Chattanooga, TN 37421
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlanger East Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Venous Insufficiency

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 07, 2021
    Very professional. Excellent doctor. After 27 months of leg pain and going to 8 other doctors, she fixed my problem. I highly recommend Dr. Hartman.
    Belinda Young — Jun 07, 2021
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710151733
    • University Of Minnesota
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    • General Surgery, University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine, Memphis, Tn,
    • Marshall University
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Dr. Elizabeth Hartmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartmann has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

