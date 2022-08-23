Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Harrel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Harrel works at Shreveport Urology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

