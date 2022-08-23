Dr. Elizabeth Harrel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Harrel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Harrel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Harrel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
M. Craig Bozeman M.d. A.p.m.c.8001 Youree Dr Ste 820, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrel?
Dr Harrel takes her time and is extremely thorough. She does a complete examination and explains everything as she goes. She is a great doctor! Sometimes there is a bit of a wait but it is because she is going through your chart and doing any needed research, looking at all results, labs, etc. Well worth the wait!!!!
About Dr. Elizabeth Harrel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1326257304
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harrel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harrel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrel works at
Dr. Harrel has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.