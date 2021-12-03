Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD is a Dermatologist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Hamilton works at Regional Dermatology of Durham in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.