Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD is a Dermatologist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.
Durham Office4321 Medical Park Dr Ste 102, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hamilton is an excellent physician. She is patient, knowledgeable and answers all my questions completely. Like any dermatology practice, hers is busy but she never rushes my exam and gives me her full attention.
About Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University Nc Hosps
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Dermatology
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
